Acthar Claimants Seek End To Mallinckrodt Litigation Pause

By Rick Archer (March 1, 2022, 8:02 PM EST) -- A group of Acthar gel tort claimants asked a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday to reject a request by Mallinckrodt to continue an order pausing Acthar suits, saying there is no longer a "legal or practical" reason to hold up their claims against a third party. In its objection, an ad hoc group of Acthar claimants argued that allowing the group to pursue price-fixing claims against Acthar distributor Express Scripts can no longer do any harm to Mallinckrodt, leaving no reason to renew an injunction that has kept its suit on pause for 15 months. "With the plan confirmation order awaiting...

