Airbus Hits Back For $25M In $618M Qatar Contract Suit

By Silvia Martelli (March 4, 2022, 5:09 PM GMT) -- Airbus SAS has hit Qatar's flag carrier with a $25 million counterclaim for outstanding payments allegedly owed for planes the airline refused to collect, the latest development in the $618 million suit over surface flaws that grounded jets. In a High Court counterclaim filed Feb. 28, which has just been made public, the French manufacturer said that Qatar Airways Group QCSC owes it $25 million in credit memoranda for six Airbus A350s that the airline has refused to collect after discovering flaws on planes it had already received. In the December suit, the carrier alleges that at least 21 of its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS