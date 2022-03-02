Treasury Urges Crypto Exchanges To Get In Line With BSA

By Al Barbarino (March 2, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury highlighted the "increased digitization" of payments and financial services among the most significant illicit finance threats facing the country, as it urged so-called virtual asset service providers, or VASPs, to stay on top of their obligations under the Bank Secrecy Act. In a report released Tuesday, the Treasury noted that VASPs, which include cryptocurrency exchanges, must follow the same BSA rules as banks and so-called money service businesses, including registration with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network and the appointment of a chief compliance officer. "When operators of [VASPs] violate the BSA or neglect regulatory requirements,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS