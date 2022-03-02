Chubb Unit Must Pay Condo Group's $13M Appraisal Award

By Hope Patti (March 2, 2022, 2:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge approved a condo association's $13.8 million appraisal award for hurricane damage sustained in 2017, saying a Chubb unit failed to demonstrate partiality of an appraiser in its bid to vacate the award. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke denied Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co.'s motions to vacate and dismiss the action, both of which lacked evidentiary support, the judge said in her confirmation of the appraisal award to Biscayne Beach Club Condominium Association Inc. Westchester had argued that the appraisal award should be vacated because Biscayne's appraiser Blake Pyka was partial to the condo association...

