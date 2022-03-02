9th Circ. Says 3M Chemical Suit Belongs In Federal Court

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 2, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday said a district court wrongly relied on a footnote in a brief when it sent back to state court a lawsuit filed by California cities and water districts against The 3M Co. over chemical pollution. A three-judge appellate panel said the district judge inappropriately relied upon a footnote in a co-defendant's brief to decide that the companies had blown their 30-day deadline to remove the case to federal court from California state court, where it was originally filed. The panel said that even assuming the brief at issue could be considered the type of document that...

