Venue Issues Free Hyundai Exec. From Fla. Dealer's Claims

By Nathan Hale (March 2, 2022, 6:04 PM EST) -- Hyundai Motor America's CEO escaped a dealership's counterclaims in Florida federal court alleging he directed litigation by the car maker in order to sink the West Palm Beach business, after the court found it lacks the authority to consider the claims. In an order Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge William Matthewman agreed with Hyundai executive José Muñoz that the court does not hold personal jurisdiction over him in connection with the claims by EFN West Palm Motor Sales LLC, and granted him summary judgment. "Even if the court did accept all of the allegations in the third-party complaint as true, the court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS