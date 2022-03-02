Unilever Triumphs Over DC Comics In Wonder TM Battle

By Joanne Faulkner (March 2, 2022, 5:41 PM GMT) -- DC Comics came down to earth on Wednesday after failing to convince a judge to prevent Unilever from creating a "Wonder Mum" cosmetics line in the U.K. because it was confusingly similar to the Wonder Woman superhero. It is unlikely that the average consumer would think the words "Wonder Mum" on a shampoo bottle or shower gel are connected with DC Comics' trademark or the fictional character, High Court Judge Michael Green wrote. The U.S. publisher of comic books had challenged a 2021 decision by the U.K.'s Intellectual Property Office that its Wonder Woman trademark has not generated sufficient goodwill in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS