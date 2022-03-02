Edwin Coe Atty Attacks Client's Revived Lying Claim In Appeal

By Joanne Faulkner (March 2, 2022, 4:26 PM GMT) -- A senior partner at Edwin Coe LLP urged appellate judges on Wednesday to strike out disciplinary proceedings against him over allegations that he lied under oath, claiming it is "an abusive collateral attack" on a 2016 ruling that he did not give misleading evidence. Counsel for David Greene told the Court of Appeal that his client should not have to answer revived allegations that he lied under oath during a dispute over legal fees with a client. Greene was the president of the Law Society before a decision last year that a disciplinary case against him should be heard afresh....

