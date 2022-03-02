Global Firms Failing To Prioritize ESG Risk, Says Marsh

By Irene Madongo (March 2, 2022, 5:04 PM GMT) -- Many global businesses are still not prioritizing sustainability risks, despite a push for firms to dedicate more resources to address potential financial and reputational hazards, insurance broker Marsh LLC said on Wednesday. Marsh said it examined the annual reports of companies listed on different bourses and found that 35% of the 60 top companies on the New York Stock Exchange named environmental, social and governance, or ESG, as a top risk, followed by those on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, at 30%. The report, "Evaluating ESG and pandemic risk reporting trends: FTSE 100 and global exchanges risk analysis 2021," also said 21% of...

