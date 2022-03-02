Law Firm Urges Top Court To Protect Fees In Atty Rights Case

By Richard Crump (March 2, 2022, 4:58 PM GMT) -- A law firm asked Britain's highest appeals court on Wednesday to overturn a ruling that prevents it from recovering millions of pounds in legal fees it claims it is owed for representing an investor in the luxury hospitality industry. The Supreme Court is considering the actions that attorneys should take when they enter into an additional security arrangement with a client to avoid waiving existing rights that allow English law firms to be paid first on a litigation win or settlement. At the heart of the case is whether Candey Ltd. gave up its equitable charge, also known as a solicitor's...

