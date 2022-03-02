Ubisoft Loses Bid For 'Honor' TM In EU Over Huawei Conflict

By Silvia Martelli (March 2, 2022, 6:14 PM GMT) -- Ubisoft Entertainment lost its efforts to register a trademark for a logo using the words "For Honor" in the European Union Wednesday after a court concluded the video game developer's sign would likely to be confused with a similar mark owned by Huawei. The EU's General Court ruled that the EU Intellectual Property Office had rightly upheld an opposition filed by Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. against a trademark that the French video game company was seeking for the figurative sign "For Honor," the name of one of its video games. Ubisoft, which is a leading creator in the video game industry, is...

