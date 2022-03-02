Workspace Group Bids £272M For UK Property Co. McKay

By Charlie Innis (March 2, 2022, 1:41 PM EST) -- U.K.-based Workspace Group PLC, guided by Herbert Smith, said Wednesday it inked a deal worth £272 million (about $362 million) to buy commercial property investor McKay Securities, advised by Slaughter and May, as it looks to expand its flexible workspace offerings. The deal calls for Workspace to offer 209 pence and 0.115 Workspace shares for each share of McKay, and the purchase price represents a 36.2% premium on the closing price of McKay shares on March 1, according to the announcement. London-based Workspace Group said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the draw of flexible office space, and that the deal would...

