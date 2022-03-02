Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Valero Hit With Suit Over Bay Area Petroleum Coke Pollution

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (March 2, 2022, 7:15 PM EST) -- A San Francisco green group has sued Valero Refining Co. and three Bay Area port companies it accuses of unlawfully dumping petroleum coke into the water without the proper permits.

San Francisco Baykeeper said in its California federal court complaint, filed Tuesday, that Amports Inc., its units APS West Coast Inc. and Benicia Port Terminal Co., and Valero Refining Co. directly discharge petroleum coke, or petcoke, into the Carquinez Strait at the Port of Benicia.

"Defendants do so without a valid permit under the Clean Water Act and in violation of California law," the complaint said.

It said that petcoke is...

