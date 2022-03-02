Cornell Capital Rakes In $1.7B For 2nd PE Fund

By Benjamin Horney (March 2, 2022, 5:50 PM EST) -- Cornell Capital LLC said Wednesday that it has clinched its sophomore fund after securing $1.7 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in areas including consumer, energy, financial and industrial. The fund, called Cornell Capital Partners II LP, surpassed its original target of $1.5 billion, bringing in capital from both new and existing LPs, according to a statement. The fresh fundraise increases the firm's total assets under management to $5.9 billion, including co-investments and single asset funds. The new fund will especially focus on investments in North America and Asia, the two regions where Cornell has its strongest presence....

