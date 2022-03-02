Man Behind MBS Biz Takeover Held In Contempt Of Court

By Silvia Martelli (March 2, 2022, 3:28 PM GMT) -- A court ruled on Wednesday that a man accused of trying to take over a mortgage portfolio firm is in contempt of court because he violated an injunction ordering him to stop interfering with the business. Judge Robert Miles said at the High Court that Rizwan Hussain has orchestrated attempted takeovers of Business Mortgage Finance from behind the scenes. The judge added that this violated an order ordering him to halt his involvement with the group of special purchase vehicles that issued multicurrency floating rate notes linked to mortgages in Britain between 2005 and 2007. Hussain was behind attempts to install de...

