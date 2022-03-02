People's United Bank Escapes Ga. Payment Biz Referral Suit

By Rosie Manins (March 2, 2022, 2:38 PM EST) -- People's United Bank NA doesn't do enough business in Georgia to face a suit in the state alleging it failed to honor an exclusive customer referral agreement with an Atlanta-based payment processing company, a Georgia state court judge has held. Georgia State-wide Business Court Judge Walter W. Davis granted Tuesday the Connecticut bank's dismissal motion in the case brought in June by Elavon Inc., finding a choice of law directive in the agreement unenforceable. Judge Davis also held that People's United doesn't do enough business in Georgia to fall under the state's long-arm statute. He highlighted in a footnote of his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS