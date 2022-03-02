Ohio Dentist's COVID-19 Suit Doomed By Virus Exclusion

By Ben Zigterman (March 2, 2022, 2:23 PM EST) -- An Ohio dentist's proposed class action seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses was dismissed because of a virus exclusion in its policy with Hartford Casualty Insurance. A federal judge found that an insurance policy's virus exclusion merited the dismissal of a dentist's proposed class action seeking coverage for COVID-19-related losses. (AP Photo/ Abdeljalil Bounhar) U.S. District Judge Sarah A. L. Merriam said Tuesday that the virus exclusion is "clear and unambiguous" and that courts have consistently found that the exclusion prevents coverage. "Courts nationwide have had the opportunity to address whether this exclusionary language is ambiguous, and numerous courts, including those in...

