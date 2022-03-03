McFlurry Machine Fixers Hit McDonald's With Supersize Suit

By Craig Clough (March 3, 2022, 5:01 PM EST) -- A California company behind technology that fixes McDonald's oft-broken ice cream, milkshake and McFlurry machines hit the fast food giant known for "billions and billions served" with a complaint in Delaware federal court seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages, alleging that the company spread lies about its tech being dangerous. The suit filed Tuesday by California-based Kytch Inc. comes after the company last year in California state court filed similar allegations against Taylor Co., the maker of McDonald's ice cream machines that also allegedly rakes in $75 million a year in a "repair racket" fixing its broken machines....

