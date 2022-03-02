3rd Circ. Looks Askance At US's Bank Evidence In FBAR Fight

By Theresa Schliep (March 2, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel seemed wary Wednesday of the U.S. government's use of a UBS document to prove the validity of its foreign bank account reporting penalty calculation against an ex-pharmaceutical executive, saying the record's connection to him is unclear. It's the government's responsibility to connect the UBS document to Arthur Bedrosian, former CEO of generic drugmaker Lannett Co., to prove the validity of the $1.4 million bank account reporting penalty assessed against him, U.S. Circuit Judge Thomas L. Ambro said in oral arguments. But that document — filed as Exhibit R — doesn't contain Bedrosian's name or his account number, Judge...

