NJ Hospital Settles EEOC Disability Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 2, 2022, 4:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and a hospital chain it accused of withdrawing a pregnant woman's job offer hours after she went into labor asked a New Jersey federal judge on Wednesday to approve a deal to wrap up the case. The EEOC and St. Clare's Health asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to approve a consent decree under which the hospital will pay $77,500 to resolve the workplace bias watchdog's allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act when it revoked Taylor Dely's offer for a job as an ambulance dispatcher after she went into labor and...

