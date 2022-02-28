Ocean Carriers' Antitrust Shield Targeted In House Bill

By Christopher Cole (March 2, 2022, 3:46 PM EST) -- Ocean carriers would no longer be shielded from antitrust enforcement under a newly filed bipartisan House bill, as lawmakers confront the escalating cost of shipping goods and what they consider excessive concentration of the industry. Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., on Monday introduced the Ocean Shipping Antitrust Enforcement Act to repeal Section 40307 of Title 46, which contains several antitrust exemptions for carriers. Costa proposed eliminating the provision just as President Joe Biden said he would work to address sharp price hikes for shipping during the COVID-19 pandemic. Costa, whose bill has two Republican and one Democratic cosponsors, said removing the exemption was...

