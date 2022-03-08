Wilson Sonsini Adds Corporate Partner In San Francisco

By Donald Morrison (March 8, 2022, 2:47 PM EST) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC has expanded its corporate practice, adding a young partner from Gunderson Dettmer as a corporate transactional lawyer in the firm's San Francisco office. Colin Conklin joins Wilson Sonsini after almost six years as a member of Silicon Valley-based Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian LLP, where he represented a slew of tech startups in venture financing, initial public offerings and dispatching transactions, as well as post-IPO work. He started with the firm Feb. 28, and Wilson Sonsini announced the move March 2. "Gunderson is amazing at its core work, which is venture funds and...

