Coin And Metal Dealer Hits Ch. 11 In Del. Under Legal Cloud

By Jeff Montgomery (March 2, 2022, 1:54 PM EST) -- A California telemarketing firm that agreed in December to a $6 million settlement with New York's attorney general for misleading precious metal and coin investors has retreated into an anticipatory Chapter 11 in Delaware, saying that it has little secured debt but likely faces multiple "expensive and disruptive" claims. In a case opening declaration, Lear Capital Inc. CEO and president John Ohanesian said that the company rejected claims of wrongdoing in connection with the New York settlement and a $2.75 million settlement of similar unfair and deceptive trade practice claims with the City of Los Angeles that was signed on Dec. 30, 2021...

