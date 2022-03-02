Chicken Execs Awaiting Price-Fix Trial Seek Delay To October

By Bryan Koenig (March 2, 2022, 7:44 PM EST) -- A quartet of former Pilgrim's Pride executives asked a Colorado federal judge Tuesday to reschedule their criminal price-fixing trial, citing the burden of parsing almost 16 million documents and the disruption of the trial against 10 other former broiler chicken executives currently in front of a jury. The four executives want their July 18 trial kickoff pushed to Oct. 24, a move they said federal prosecutors do not oppose. The executives said the "very complex" nature of the case, and its relationship with other price-fixing charges "with almost identical indictments," means a trial extension would serve "the ends of justice."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS