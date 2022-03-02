Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Matthew Perlman (March 2, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission saw a string of deals abandoned in February, including multibillion-dollar moves by chipmaker Nvidia and defense giant Lockheed Martin, as the U.S. Department of Justice filed a new case seeking to block a UnitedHealth Group deal for a technology provider. Abandonments Nvidia nixed its planned $40 billion purchase of U.K. semiconductor business Arm Ltd. from SoftBank Group Corp. on Feb. 8. The FTC challenged the tie-up in December over concerns about its potential to stifle competition for next-generation technologies. U.K. and European enforcers were also scrutinizing the deal. The concerns raised were vertical, because Arm does not...

