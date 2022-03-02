Some BMW, Daimler Car-Share Commitments Extended In EU

By Christopher Cole (March 2, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- The EU's competition watchdog has said Daimler and BMW must adhere for two more years to their commitments to make room for rivals in three cities under an agreement with the European Commission allowing the automakers' car-sharing and ride-hailing merger. The commission recently issued a decision, posted Tuesday, saying the EU would exercise an option to extend the car giants' 2018 agreement with the EC to keep the markets open to newcomers and smaller competitors. The success of the agreement was to be measured by "meaningful market entry" of competing services based on fleet size. But in the three years since...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS