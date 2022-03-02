Groups Say Fight Over Nixed Offshore Lease Sale Must Wait

By Katie Buehler (March 2, 2022, 5:00 PM EST) -- Conservation groups called on the D.C. Circuit to toss the appeal of an order vacating one of the largest oil and gas lease sales in American history, arguing the fossil fuel industry must wait until the U.S. Department of the Interior makes a final decision to launch a challenge. The groups bolstered their argument in a court filing Tuesday, telling the D.C. Circuit that an appeal filed by the American Petroleum Institute in February was improper because the lower court's order wasn't a final agency action. The API must wait until the DOI either holds a new lease sale or decides...

