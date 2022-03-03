FERC Can't Appeal Loss In Energy Market Manipulation Case

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 3, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has lost its bid to appeal the rejection of its attempt to penalize the co-owners of a Pennsylvania trading firm in an electricity market manipulation case, an Ohio federal judge ruled, reasoning that it would prolong the case unnecessarily. U.S. District Judge Michael Watson said in an opinion Wednesday that an appeal to the Sixth Circuit wouldn't advance the litigation, which FERC filed more than five years ago to enforce $42 million in penalties against Coaltrain Energy LP, its two founders and three traders, including a bid for disgorgement of $4 million from the owners. Instead,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS