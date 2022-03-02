Confirmation Hearings For Judge Jackson To Begin March 21

By James Arkin (March 2, 2022, 1:48 PM EST) -- Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced the U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will begin on Monday, March 21, with introductory statements, and Judge Jackson will answer questions from senators that Tuesday and Wednesday. Durbin set the schedule just days after President Joe Biden announced Judge Jackson, who currently sits on the D.C. Circuit, as his nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. Democrats have moved swiftly to begin Judge Jackson's confirmation, and Durbin has said he hopes to have her final confirmation vote before the Senate departs Washington in mid-April...

