Ketanji Brown Jackson No 'Rubber Stamp' For Gov't Agencies

By Jimmy Hoover (March 3, 2022, 9:12 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, far from being a "rubber stamp" for the government, often has ruled against federal agencies in legal battles over her near-decade on the federal bench. Here, Law360 examines the D.C. Circuit judge's administrative law record. Judge Jackson, 51, has heard a variety of administrative law cases since becoming a judge in 2013, touching on everything from the rights of immigrants to environmental protections for endangered wildlife. Time and again, she has found that the government did not follow the normal rulemaking process, overstepped its authority or otherwise acted in an "arbitrary and capricious"...

