Fed. Circ. Mulls If Stock Ownership Dooms $2.75B Cisco Loss

By Britain Eakin (April 4, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel seemed open Monday to siding with Cisco Systems Inc. in a fight about whether the Virginia federal judge who handed Centripetal Networks Inc. one of the largest patent infringement awards ever should have removed himself from the case due to a financial conflict. The panel decided to focus Monday's in-person hearing entirely on Cisco's argument that the gargantuan $2.75 billion judgment against it should be vacated and the case remanded to a new judge because U.S. District Judge Henry C. Morgan Jr. didn't recuse himself, as required by law, after learning his wife bought 100 shares of...

