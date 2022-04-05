Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Mulls If Stock Ownership Dooms $2.75B Cisco Loss

By Britain Eakin (April 4, 2022, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel seemed open Monday to siding with Cisco Systems Inc. in a fight about whether the Virginia federal judge who handed Centripetal Networks Inc. one of the largest patent infringement awards ever should have removed himself from the case due to a financial conflict.

The panel decided to focus Monday's in-person hearing entirely on Cisco's argument that the gargantuan $2.75 billion judgment against it should be vacated and the case remanded to a new judge because U.S. District Judge Henry C. Morgan Jr. didn't recuse himself, as required by law, after learning his wife bought 100 shares of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!