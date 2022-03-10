Eurobank Hit With $10M Counterclaim In Ship Loan Dispute

By Silvia Martelli (March 10, 2022, 5:44 PM GMT) -- Three Liberian commodity shippers have hit back at Eurobank for $10 million in the Greek lender's lawsuit, which accuses them of failing to repay their mortgage, saying that the bank breached its duties by allowing several vessels to be sold for less than market value. Momentum Maritime SA said in a High Court counterclaim, filed on March 1 and now made public, that Eurobank Ergasias S.A. had breached its duty to "act reasonably in the realization of any mortgaged property" by obtaining an order to arrest the vessels for which it had provided a $12 million loan. The vessels were seized in...

