Developer Sues Insolvency Firm For £4.4M Over Bad Advice

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (March 16, 2022, 12:12 PM GMT) -- A property developer is suing its insolvency adviser for £4.4 million ($5.8 million) to recover money it lost when the adviser put the company, which manages student accommodation, into administration based on allegedly negligent advice. Invescap (LOJJ) Ltd. told the High Court in a Dec. 17 filing, which has now been made public, that Re10, which it had hired to give it insolvency advice, should pay back £4.4 million that it says it lost because of bad guidance. Invescap argues in its lawsuit that Re10 and its sole insolvency adviser, Nimish Patel, advised the student accommodation manager to place itself in administration...

