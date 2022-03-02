Judge Wants More Info On Blame For Entrust Power Cutoff

By Rick Archer (March 2, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge on Wednesday put off deciding whether to dismiss claims that electricity supplier Shell sent power retailer Entrust Energy Inc. into Chapter 11 by breaching a supply contract ahead of a catastrophic winter storm, saying he wants to see more evidence. At a telephone hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur told both sides of the dispute to conduct discovery in preparation for an evidentiary hearing in July to settle what he said was the key issue of whether Entrust had been the party that breached the contract by failing to comply with its own internal risk policies....

