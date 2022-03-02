Russian Oligarch To Sell Chelsea FC Over Ukraine Conflict

Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich attends the UEFA Women's Champions League final soccer match against FC Barcelona in Gothenburg, Sweden on May 16, 2021. Abramovich on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 confirmed he is trying to offload Chelsea — the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment. The speed of Abramovich's looming exit from Chelsea is striking as he was trying to instigate a plan over the weekend to relinquish some control to keep the club. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)