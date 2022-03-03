6th Circ. Denies Virus Coverage To Brewpub, Eye-Care Clinics

By Shawn Rice (March 3, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit added two more COVID-19 coverage wins for insurance carriers, finding the owner of a Kentucky brewpub and taproom as well as the operator of several Ohio eye-care clinics can't tap into coverage for losses caused by the pandemic and government shutdown orders. A Kentucky brewpub and taproom and the operator of several Ohio eye-care clinics can't tap into their insurance coverage for pandemic-related business losses, according to rulings by the Sixth Circuit. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Both Sixth Circuit panels recognized neither the Kentucky nor the Ohio supreme courts have decided the meaning of "physical loss" and "physical damage"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS