How Fund Industry Can Prepare For SEC's Cyber Proposal

By Paul Ferrillo, Tracee Davis and Daphne Morduchowitz (March 4, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- On Feb. 9, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission issued new proposed rules related to understanding and mitigating cybersecurity risk for registered investment advisers, registered investment companies and business development companies. SEC Chair Gary Gensler commented in a statement: Cyber incidents, unfortunately, happen a lot. Given this, and the evolving cybersecurity risk landscape, we at the SEC are working to improve the overall cybersecurity posture and resiliency of our registrants. ... Cybersecurity incidents can lead to significant financial, operational, legal, and reputational harm for advisers and funds. More importantly, they can lead to investor harm. The proposed rules and amendments are designed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS