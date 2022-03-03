The Top In-House Hires Of February

By Michele Gorman (March 3, 2022, 3:57 PM EST) -- Legal department hires during the second month of 2022 included high-profile appointments at the FCC, FDIC and United Way. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from February. Michele Ellison The Federal Communications Commission named acting general counsel Michele Ellison its permanent chief attorney. Ellison, who has been with the FCC for 25 years, has spent the majority of her time with the agency as a deputy general counsel, a role she held from 1997 to 2009. She previously served as acting general counsel in 2009 and was chief of the FCC's Enforcement Bureau. She is also a former...

