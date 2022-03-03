Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

People's United Bank, Ex-Workers Agree To End Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (March 3, 2022, 2:15 PM EST) -- People's United Bank and five ex-workers who accused the bank of several types of unlawful discrimination told a Massachusetts federal court they'd agreed to end their legal battle.

In a stipulation of dismissal lodged Wednesday, both sides said they wanted to put the two-yearlong race, sex, age and religious bias lawsuit to bed. No details about the agreement were immediately available.

Former People's United Bank branch manager Renee Welch, market manager Mamadou Dembele, sales supervisor Souleymane Mori and bank manager Minerva Elsayed, banking vice president Dolunay Moser and banking executive Jason DeMello, filed their Title VII lawsuit in July 2020....

