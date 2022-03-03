Consider Environmental Justice In Natural Resource Damages

By Theodore Tomasi (March 3, 2022, 6:16 PM EST) -- Jan. 27 was the one-year anniversary of President Joe Biden's announcing his Justice40 program as part of his approach to building environmental justice broadly into decision making. In December, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it would spend $1 billion to fast-track cleanups of contaminated sites in environmental justice communities. Looking back over the past year, activists bemoaned that they are still waiting to see results.[1] This is understandable since, as Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory recently put it, "through the bureaucratic machinery of guidance documents and program reviews, we are turning that ship on a new course."[2] Complicating matters further, states have developed environmental...

