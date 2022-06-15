High Court Rejects Medicare's $1.6B Cut To Hospital Drug Pay

By Jeff Overley (June 15, 2022, 10:28 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned a massive pay cut for hospitals in a controversial drug-discount program, finding that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services improperly failed to gather crucial pricing information. Wednesday's unanimous opinion reversed a D.C. Circuit ruling that upheld HHS' $1.6 billion annual cut to reimbursement in the so-called 340B drug discount program. The decision is a win for the American Hospital Association; the group led an industry challenge to the 10-figure reduction, which occurred amid allegations that hospitals have been claiming excessive discounts. Justice Brett Kavanaugh authored the opinion and noted that "all agree that HHS did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS