BBC Show Creator Sues 'Cushty' Dining Event Over Copyright

By Joanne Faulkner (March 3, 2022, 4:19 PM GMT) -- The makers of a well-loved British sitcom told a judge that an immersive theatrical dining experience in London is confusing audiences into believing that it is an authorized spin-off to sell tickets, as a copyright trial wrapped up Thursday. Counsel for Shazam Productions claim that the scripts and characters for "Only Fools and Horses" are "literary" and "dramatic" works. Barrister Jonathan Hill told the High Court that the show's writer created an imaginary world through a "body of work that should be protected." Shazam Productions is run by the estate of John Sullivan, the creator of the series who died in...

