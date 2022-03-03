Beauty Tech Developer Perfect Corp Inks $1B SPAC Merger

By Charlie Innis (March 3, 2022, 12:51 PM EST) -- Beauty and fashion technology developer Perfect Corp., guided by Sullivan & Cromwell, plans to go public at a $1.02 billion valuation by merging with Provident Acquisition Corp., a special public acquisition vehicle advised by Davis Polk, the company said Thursday. The deal calls for Perfect to combine with Provident, a SPAC based in Hong Kong, and begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker "PERF" with the combined entity valued at $1.02 billion including debt. Perfect expects to nab $335 million in gross proceeds from the merger, which includes $50 million from a concurrent PIPE, or private investment in public equity...

