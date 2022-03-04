Employer's Agenda: Allied Universal Counsel Talks Synergy

By Deborah Pecci (March 4, 2022, 11:29 AM EST) -- In this Expert Analysis series, in-house employment attorneys discuss the most important issues companies and counsel should plan for amid the current business landscape, and offer practical advice for how to address the year's unique challenges. Deborah Pecci Bob Dylan had it right when he wrote, "The Times They Are A-Changin'." What Dylan said of the world in 1964 can be equally said of the role of today's in-house counsel. When I first began my in-house journey more than 20 years ago, my days were dominated by litigation and related forms of risk management. While these challenges remain today, statutory and regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS