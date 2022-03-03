Farmers Tell Court Food Labeling Rule Is Far From Senseless

By Morgan Conley (March 3, 2022, 2:38 PM EST) -- Farming industry advocates went to bat for a Trump-era organic food labeling rule, telling a California federal court they participated extensively in the rulemaking process and know firsthand how much thought went into the regulation. On Wednesday, the U.S. Beet Sugar Association, the American Sugarbeet Growers Association and the American Farm Bureau Federation defended the U.S. Department of Agriculture regulation that exempts food producers from having to disclose the presence of most genetically engineered products when they label something "organic." The farming associations told the court the rule represents "a reasonable, carefully crafted, and nuanced compromise" following the agency's "meticulous review...

