​​​​​​​Del. Justices Affirm Coverage Denial In Jarden Appraisal Suit

By Josh Liberatore (March 3, 2022, 3:18 PM EST) -- Delaware's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a lower court ruling that Jarden LLC can't force its insurers to cover its legal fees and an order to pay $38 million in interest to stockholders who sued for an appraisal of their shares following the company's 2016 sale to Newell Rubbermaid Inc. In a two-page order, an en banc panel of Delaware Supreme Court justices adopted Superior Court Judge Abigail M. LeGrow's opinion and order in full, ending Jarden's bid to force primary provider Ace American Insurance Co. and several excess insurers to cover it under directors and officers policies. The dispute stems...

