Moapa Band, Feds Move Ahead With Nevada Solar Projects

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 3, 2022, 5:11 PM EST) -- The Bureau of Indian Affairs and a Native American tribe in Nevada are coordinating efforts to advance the Chuckwalla Solar Projects in the state, a move meant to bolster and promote renewable energy production under the Biden administration. The BIA announced on Thursday that it was moving forward with plans to evaluate the construction, operation and maintenance of a 700 megawatt project involving four photovoltaic electricity generators and battery storage facilities that will be situated within 6,500 acres inside the Moapa River Indian Reservation in Clark County, Nevada. The Chuckwalla Solar Projects are expected to bring job opportunities to the area...

