Robinson & Cole Grows In NY With 3-Atty SPAC Team

By Adrian Cruz (March 4, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- Robinson & Cole LLP continued its growth in New York with the addition of a three-attorney team from Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li that works on special purpose acquisition corporation transactions with a focus on China. Arila Zhou joined Robinson & Cole as a partner earlier this year after a five-year stint with her previous firm. She told Law360 on Friday that her close relationship with business transactions partner Anna Wang, who she first befriended during their time at Vanderbilt Law School, was a major factor in the decision to join Robinson & Cole. Zhou added that during her time with...

