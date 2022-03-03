Ex-CFO Of IT Company Gets 5½ Years In Market Abuse Case

By Richard Crump (March 3, 2022, 7:09 PM GMT) -- A judge sentenced former Redcentric chief financial officer Timothy Coleman on Thursday to 5½ years in prison after he was convicted last month of misleading investors about the IT company's assets and debts. Southwark Crown Court in London. Last month a jury found Timothy Coleman guilty of making false or misleading statements and three counts of false accounting that caused Redcentric to overstate its cash and understate its debts in stock market announcements. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Coleman, 57, was found guilty by a Southwark Crown Court jury of making false or misleading statements and three counts of false accounting that caused the company...

