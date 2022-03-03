Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Overrides NY Court In Mastercard Estoppel Dispute

By Adam Lidgett (March 3, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit decided Thursday to undo Mastercard's lower court win that barred patent owner AlexSam Inc. from bringing breach of contract claims in a larger dispute involving patents on prepaid cards.

A three-judge panel reversed a lower court's decision to grant Mastercard's summary judgment bid, which argued that AlexSam, the holder of U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787, was estopped from pursuing a breach claim against the credit card giant.

The panel said that the New York federal court that issued the challenged ruling invoked "estoppel based on an erroneous fact finding unsupported by the record."

AlexSam owns the "multifunction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!