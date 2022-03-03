Fed. Circ. Overrides NY Court In Mastercard Estoppel Dispute

By Adam Lidgett (March 3, 2022, 3:55 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit decided Thursday to undo Mastercard's lower court win that barred patent owner AlexSam Inc. from bringing breach of contract claims in a larger dispute involving patents on prepaid cards. A three-judge panel reversed a lower court's decision to grant Mastercard's summary judgment bid, which argued that AlexSam, the holder of U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787, was estopped from pursuing a breach claim against the credit card giant. The panel said that the New York federal court that issued the challenged ruling invoked "estoppel based on an erroneous fact finding unsupported by the record." AlexSam owns the "multifunction...

